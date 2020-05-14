Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.63. 4,005,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,787. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.