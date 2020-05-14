Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $26.99 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.3% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 990,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,653,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after acquiring an additional 733,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,725,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 986,005 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,411,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,066,820. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

