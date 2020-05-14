Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.08. The stock had a trading volume of 296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.