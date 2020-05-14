Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,257 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,272,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGLB stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,378. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.