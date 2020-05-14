Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 202,263 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 874.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,263 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.51% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,470,000.

Shares of PEY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 283,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,771. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

