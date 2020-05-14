Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,054 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.1% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 499,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 85.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 199,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.69. 4,029,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. CSFB lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

