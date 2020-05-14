Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $266.60. 1,990,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.28. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

