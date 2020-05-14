Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 14,079 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.21. 4,163,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

