Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,549 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,862. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

