Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.32. 196,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,211. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

