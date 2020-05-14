BetterBetting (BETR) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. BetterBetting has a market cap of $241,792.95 and $154.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

