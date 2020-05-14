Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 29.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.41. 12,646,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,382. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -846.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $6,566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,260.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,141 shares of company stock valued at $21,173,464. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

