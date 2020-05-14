BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,664.50 ($21.90).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,344.20 ($17.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,288.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.08.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.