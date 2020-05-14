BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 935,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,921. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BSGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.