Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus Utah Medical Products (OTCMKTS:UTMD) Critical Comparison

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.40 $14.73 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biostage and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -633.61% -369.33% Utah Medical Products 31.29% 14.64% 13.38%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Biostage on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

