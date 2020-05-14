BitBall (BTB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $233,549.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. BitBall has a market cap of $290,244.27 and $233,549.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 50.4% against the dollar. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025925 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030277 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,721.63 or 0.99869488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000544 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00094206 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 109.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000503 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,258,894 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

