bitCNY Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $73.25 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.01989130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00083996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 29,856,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

