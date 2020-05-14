Bitcoin Atom Price Up 195.5% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 87.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 195.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $1,184.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

