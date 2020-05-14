BitCoin One (BTCONE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. BitCoin One has a market capitalization of $862.83 and $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoin One has traded 56.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.42 or 0.02003935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00168905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

