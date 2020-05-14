Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,039.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $579,895.27 and approximately $4,039.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00448485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00094687 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00056603 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

