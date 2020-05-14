BitcoiNote Trading Down 36% Over Last Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $17,805.44 and $3.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,528,133 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

