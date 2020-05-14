Bitcoinus Hits Market Capitalization of $3,473.53 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,473.53 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00026069 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030824 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,744.73 or 1.00232336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00114966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 109.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000503 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

