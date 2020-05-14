BitDegree Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $236,574.71 and $106.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.39 or 0.03530656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030889 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About BitDegree

BDG is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

