BitSend (BSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $118.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $126,832.80 and approximately $118.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00769329 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00033572 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00258799 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002470 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000670 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 27,208,475 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.