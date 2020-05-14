Blacer Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00450253 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00226039 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007351 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 161.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005502 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005326 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

