BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 173,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.46% of Globus Medical worth $401,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Globus Medical stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

