BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,604,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.32% of Flowers Foods worth $361,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after buying an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 327,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after acquiring an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.