BlackRock Inc. Sells 102,296 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,332,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.92% of TopBuild worth $382,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16,363.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 121,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 120,928 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 5,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,631 shares of company stock worth $4,207,288 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $86.03 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.70.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

