BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Achieves $4.60 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $1,788.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001581 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,892,555 coins and its circulating supply is 26,349,589 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

