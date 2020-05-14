Bloomsbury Publishing’s (BMY) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BMY traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 186.75 ($2.46). The stock had a trading volume of 47,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $145.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. Bloomsbury Publishing has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($4.00).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

