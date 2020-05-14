Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 20,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. 556,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

