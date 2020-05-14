Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Boeing by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 196,586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 905,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.1% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Boeing stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.52. 37,435,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,953,025. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average of $273.73. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

