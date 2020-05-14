Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,452,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average of $273.73. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.