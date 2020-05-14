Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.13

News headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Boeing’s score:

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.06. 17,293,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,953,025. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.73. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.