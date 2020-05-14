Boingo Wireless (WIFI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) recently:

5/6/2020 – Boingo Wireless had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Boingo Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Boingo Wireless had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/1/2020 – Boingo Wireless was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/24/2020 – Boingo Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $573.13 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Boingo Wireless Inc alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 508.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 521,723 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.