BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 16,245 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,049.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.99. 5,894,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

