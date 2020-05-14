BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 26,609 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,065.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,609 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,927,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,830,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

