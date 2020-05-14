BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,079,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $188.54. 648,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

