BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,467 shares of company stock valued at $56,483,228 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.44. 1,748,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,731. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

