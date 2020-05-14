BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $169,856,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,250,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,600,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.85. 886,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,235. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26.

