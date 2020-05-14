BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,039 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 2,450,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,005. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

