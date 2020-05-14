BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,096,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,971. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

