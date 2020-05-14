BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $11.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,812,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

