BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.38. 2,226,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.24. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

