BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 100,247 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,492. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

