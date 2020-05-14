BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.60. The company had a trading volume of 587,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,923. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.66. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. UBS Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.44.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,814. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

