BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $35.19 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,725,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,975. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.28.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

