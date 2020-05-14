BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.80 and a 200-day moving average of $301.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

