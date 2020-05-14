BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,407,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,643,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

