BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 414.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

